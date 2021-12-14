Flavor Flav in Car Accident with Falling Boulder – ‘Emotionally Shaken Up’ Says Rep

*Let’s keep #FlavorFlav in our prayers. He was involved in a near-fatal car accident while driving today. According to @people Flav was on the road from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when rain caused a boulder to fall down a cliffside and land on the side of his car.

The cliffside was in La Tuna Canyon, and once the boulder hit the side of his car, the impact caused Flav to lose control briefly. However, he was able to get to the other side of the road safely. Reports say another motorist saw the accident and pulled over to ensure the rapper was safe.

A representative for Flav says if he had been driving just a few feet in a different direction, the incident might have killed him. The rep also stated Flav is doing okay.

“Thank God he survived and is okay, although a bit emotionally shaken up,” said the rep. We’re wishing him a speedy recovery.

