Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

Derek Chauvin to Plead Guilty to Charges of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

By Ny MaGee
0

George Floyd - Cops-Chauvin-Kueng-Lane-Thao
George Floyd’s killers – Cops-Chauvin-Kueng-Lane-Thao

*Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reportedly plans to change his not guilty plea to federal charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights. 

We previously reported that the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of Floyd pleaded not guilty in federal court in September to charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his arrest in May 2020.

Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were charged with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights in ways that “resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of, George Floyd,” according to the federal grand jury indictment

Per CNN, a federal grand jury indicted the ex-cops in May. Thao and Kueng also were charged for failure to intervene while Chauvin used his knee on Floyd’s neck to crush the life out of him.

Floyd, a Black man, died on Memorial Day in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd cried out for his mother and said “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times. Video footage of the fatal encounter went viral, fueling worldwide protests in response to Floyd’s killing. 

READ MORE: Former Minneapolis Officers Plead Not Guilty to Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

George Floyd – Derek Chauvin

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota law, the sentences are likely to run concurrently, meaning he would serve no more than 40 years in prison.

Meanwhile, a new filing in U.S. District Court in Minnesota indicated that Chauvin will enter a new plea this week to charges that he violated Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin, Thao, Kueng and Lane also face a charge for failing to give Floyd medical aid while detained.

According to the indictment, “the defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd.”

The federal indictment accuses Chauvin, Thao, Kueng and Lane of depriving Floyd of his rights when they witnessed him “in clear need” of medical care but “willfully failed to aid Floyd.”

The officers acted “with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm,” the indictment said.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. They have pleaded not guilty and their state trial has yet to begin. 

Previous articlePrime Video Celebrates ‘Harlem’ Launch with VIP Brunch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO