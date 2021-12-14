Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Damn Shame – Teacher Arrested After Alleged Snapchat Video of Her Sexing Student | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Ayanna Davis (Polk County Sheriff's Office mugshot)
*Unfortunately it’s not all that unusual to hear about (female) teachers getting busted for having sex with male minors. Well, it’s happened again, but this time is kinda, sorta different. You see, for the most part, the teachers who’ve gotten caught after doing the deed with a youngsta is usually white. This time it’s a SISTA!

Her name is Ayanna Davis. She’s 20 and she used to be a substitute teacher at Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida. This past Friday (12-10-21) she was arrested on sexual battery charges, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

An investigation was started on Dec. 3 after a student at the school reported to school resource officers the existence of a video on Snapchat showing Davis having sex with a student, the sheriff’s office said. The student told authorities the video was shown to a large group of LHS football players.

Davis and the student, who is 16 or younger and has not been publicly identified, had unprotected sex on four occasions — twice at her Lakeland home and twice at the student’s home, according to the news release.

MORE NEWS OJN EURWEB: Snoop Dogg Botches Names While Announcing Golden Globes Nominations [WATCH]

Following her interview with detectives, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis on two counts of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by authority figure.

Separately, a warrant by the Lakeland Police Department charges her with an additional two counts of sexual battery.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd slammed the incident as a “clear violation of sexual battery laws.”

“She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure,” Judd said.

Lakeland High School
Davis — who was not a Polk County Public Schools employee, but worked under a staffing company — is no longer allowed to work at any Polk County Public Schools site, the sheriff’s office said.

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” Superintendent Frederick Heid said in a statement. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

Davis made her first court appearance Saturday and a $60,000 bond was ordered against her for all five charges, according to the release. She posted bail and was released from custody on Tuesday, according to Polk County Jail records. Her arraignment is slated for Jan. 10.

