Monday, December 13, 2021
TRAILER: Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike Commune in Deserts and Swamps for HBO’s ‘Chillin Island’

By EURPublisher01
Lil Yachty - Chillin Island
Lil Yachty (right) – Chillin Island (HBO)

*New York City natives and rap personalities Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu and Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub invite their famous friends to join them at the edge of nature in HBO’s “Chillin Island,” a six-episode unscripted series debuting Friday, December 17 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The show is based on a radio show, described as “Howard Stern if he was on K” and variety web series set up by Reinstein, Weintraub and Kondabolu. The point is “to commune in deserts and swamps in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence.”

The series features music industry icons including Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koening.

Watch the trailer below:

