Report Claims Kamala Harris Aides Suffer ‘Soul-Destroying Criticism’

*Before she became the first female vice presidency, Kamala Harris’ aides endured a “constant amount of soul-destroying criticism,” a former staffer said.

Several former Harris aides spoke to The Washington Post about their experience working for her years ago. The Post writes:

Critics scattered over two decades point to an inconsistent and at times degrading principal who burns through seasoned staff members who have succeeded in other demanding, high-profile positions. People used to putting aside missteps, sacrificing sleep and enduring the occasional tirade from an irate boss say doing so under Harris can be particularly difficult, as she has struggled to make progress on her vice-presidential portfolio or measure up to the potential that has many pegging her as the future of the Democratic Party.

Several staffers said a major issue was Harris’s refusal to analyze briefing materials and then scolding her aides when she appeared to be unprepared.

“It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work,” one former staffer told the newspaper. “With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

Former Harris aide Gil Duran said the VP only has herself to blame for the high turnover in her office.

“One of the things we’ve said in our little text groups among each other is what is the common denominator through all this and it’s her,” said Duran, who worked for Harris when she was California’s Attorney General. Duran left in 2013 after five months on the job.

“Who are the next talented people you’re going to bring in and burn through and then have (them) pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons,” he continued.

Harris staffers are said to be exiting the White House due to burnout, more lucrative job opportunities, and apprehension to being labeled a “Harris person,” according to an Axios report.

In November, Ashley Etienne, vice president’s communications director, announced she was leaving to pursue “other opportunities.” Earlier this month, Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson for Kamala Harris, submitted her resignation. Sanders announced her exit in a letter to her colleagues following rumors of a toxic work environment in Harris’ office.

Last month, CNN published the behind-the-scenes exposé on Harris in which insiders alleged that the Biden and Harris teams continue to be at odds over tasks assigned to the vice president that put her in “no-win political situation[s]”. According to the report, the West Wing has been especially annoyed by her handling of the border issue, a job she did not want to be tasked with, per the report.