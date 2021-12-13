Did Pilot Film UFOs Over Pacific Ocean? [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*A pilot suspects he spotted UFOs flying over the Pacific Ocean at around 39,000 feet.

The 53-second video was reportedly filmed on Nov. 24 and uploaded to a UFO tracking website. The footage was captured the same day the U.S. Defense Department announced the establishment of a UFO task force.

In the video, you can hear the pilot who recorded the footage saying, “That is some weird s***!”.

As reported by Complex, “the video shows three sets of mysterious light formations moving through the clouds near Hong Kong before quickly disappearing,” the outlet writes

“I don’t know what that is. That is some weird shit,” a person is heard saying in the video, before the lights vanish one by one. “Gone.”

Many social media users concluded that the lights were either reflections from the cockpit glass or military flares, per the report.

The formation of the UFO task force comes months after government officials confirmed the existence of UFOs.

Speaking to 60 Minutes earlier this year, Former Navy Lt. Ryan Graves said he has seen unidentified flying objects in restricted airspace near Virginia Beach almost every day for two years. These are the same UFOs that the Pentagon confirmed in April are the real deal.

“I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue,” Graves said. “But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”

Graves also noted that some of the unidentified aircrafts could be highly advanced tech from Russia or China.

“Imagine a technology that can do 600 to 700 G-forces, that can fly 13,000 miles an hour, that, that can evade radar and can fly through air and water and possibly space, and oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” former DOD official Luis Elizondo said.

An earlier report noted that Elizondo, who headed up the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), claims the government refuses to publicly acknowledge the “unidentified aerial phenomena” due to “religious objections, concerns over tarnishing its own reputation and fears of inciting public panic.”

“Some individuals have a problem with this topic because it interferes with their philosophical or maybe theological belief system,” Elizondo told the New York Post.

According to Elizondo, the military doesn’t know who/what is behind the UFO’s, and the slew of UFO footage by the US military.

“We know that foreign adversaries in other countries are interested in this topic. So there comes a real problem from a national security perspective,” he added.

“There is something in our skies, we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t know fully what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know its intentions, and there isn’t a damn thing we can do about it.”