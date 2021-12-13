Monday, December 13, 2021
No Coachella for Travis Scott – Troubled Rapper Reportedly Removed From Lineup

By Fisher Jack
Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs onstage at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

*#TravisScott will reportedly no longer be performing at #Coachella, as the fallout continues in the aftermath of the tragedy of the #Astroworld festival.

KESQ reports that an online petition calling for Scott’s removal from the festival was created last month. The petition has garnered nearly 60,000 signatures. The outlet cited the city of Indio and Community Services Manager Jim Curtis as sources of the report.

However, the Desert Sun was unable to substantiate the report with the city of Indio. They were told by Director of Communications and Marketing Brooke Beare that “any confirmation about the festival lineup would come from Goldenvoice.” The outlet reached out to Goldenvoice, the organizers behind Coachella, and has not received a response.

Hundreds of people were injured, and ten were killed during a crowd surge at the Astroland festival last month in Houston. Scott and other festival organizers have been the subject of numerous lawsuits following the deadly event.

Scott sat down with #Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since the incident on Thursday. He said he was unaware of the crowd surge or any deaths that had occurred until moments before the press conference that was held hours after the event.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jussie Smollett Could Have Avoided Arrest Had He Apologized to CPD

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Fisher Jack

