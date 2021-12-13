Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Entertainment

Miss Universe: Steve Harvey Asked India for an Animal Impersonation. Her Response went Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Harnaaz Sandhu
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu imitates a cat when asked her favorite animal impression by Steve Harvey during the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Israel

*Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, is your new Miss Universe, and her crown came at the expense of becoming a viral meme.

The 70th annual international competition took place in Israel on Sunday and featured 80 contestants vying for the tiara. India bested runner up Miss South Africa, and third place Miss Paraguay, whom Harvey mistakenly referred to as “Miss Portugal” (of course) just before announcing the winner. He alluded to his infamous 2015 blunder when correcting the mistake.

Watch below:

Earlier in the competition, after Miss India made the top 16, Harvey asked her, “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.” Sandhu responded with a cat’s meow – well, a cat’s vocal something. Whatever it was went viral.

Watch below.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Rapper Has Done Some Horrible Things
Next articleOwners of the World’s Best Michael Jackson Collection Attend Exclusive ‘Thriller Night’ Party | VideoPhotos!
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO