Miss Universe: Steve Harvey Asked India for an Animal Impersonation. Her Response went Viral (Watch)

*Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, is your new Miss Universe, and her crown came at the expense of becoming a viral meme.
The 70th annual international competition took place in Israel on Sunday and featured 80 contestants vying for the tiara. India bested runner up Miss South Africa, and third place Miss Paraguay, whom Harvey mistakenly referred to as “Miss Portugal” (of course) just before announcing the winner. He alluded to his infamous 2015 blunder when correcting the mistake.
Earlier in the competition, after Miss India made the top 16, Harvey asked her, “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.” Sandhu responded with a cat’s meow – well, a cat’s vocal something. Whatever it was went viral.
#MissIndia meowing in front of millions of people……#MissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/9rEc6OYxA0
— Romardo 🇯🇲 (@romardolyons) December 13, 2021
MISS INDIA IS MEOWING LIKE A CAT ON LIVE TELEVISION
Miss Universe from India won mimicking cat sounds. She is the first Miss Universe to do cat walk + cat talk
This could be sign from the Universe to be “all in” cats! So sell doggy coins & BUY 👉 #catecoin
It will be huge in 2021! #CateArmy #nextshiba#100xgem#memecoin pic.twitter.com/QbekdjoWC1
— TradersApprentice (@Trader4lyf) December 13, 2021
I’m rooting for Miss India because she’s pretty and she wasn’t ashamed to purr like a cat in front millions of people. #MissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/29asulq53c
— Cameron 🗽🇺🇸 (@camtheknicksfan) December 13, 2021
Some fans were not amused that Miss India was asked that question.
Why the fuck ya made miss India meow like a cat in front of everyone but gave all the other contestants solid questions? #MissUniverse
— M A R I A (@maria__xoxo) December 13, 2021
Miss Universe 2021 is so disappointing. Asking Miss India to make animal sounds? All the other women were able to work in women empowerment comments and they have Ms. India meowing like a cat. 🙄She was a good sport. #MissUniverse2021
— Txtina78745 (@TxTina78745) December 13, 2021
Is it just me or is Steve Harvey continually inappropriate and continues to make embarassing gaffes. Asking Miss India to make Cat sounds, then (again) mixing up country names – this time calling Miss Paraguay, Miss Portugal. I think he should move on #MissUniverse2021
— Anth W. 🌏 (@anth0888) December 13, 2021