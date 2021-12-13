Miss Universe: Steve Harvey Asked India for an Animal Impersonation. Her Response went Viral (Watch)

*Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, is your new Miss Universe, and her crown came at the expense of becoming a viral meme.

The 70th annual international competition took place in Israel on Sunday and featured 80 contestants vying for the tiara. India bested runner up Miss South Africa, and third place Miss Paraguay, whom Harvey mistakenly referred to as “Miss Portugal” (of course) just before announcing the winner. He alluded to his infamous 2015 blunder when correcting the mistake.

Watch below:

Earlier in the competition, after Miss India made the top 16, Harvey asked her, “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.” Sandhu responded with a cat’s meow – well, a cat’s vocal something. Whatever it was went viral.

Watch below.