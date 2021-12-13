‘Dragons Rescue Riders’ Star Marsai Martin Has Big Energy & A Big Mindset | Watch

*Let’s wing it!

“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” has flown onto Peacock to show kids the power of kindness and friendship.

“Dragon Rescue Riders” follows twins, Dak (Nicolas Cantu) and Leyla (Brennely Brown), as they combine forces with their dragon friends to help rescue the people of their town and neighboring villages! In this special friendship, the five dragons – Aggro (Marsai Martin), Winger (Zach Callison), Summer (Skai Jackson), Cutter (Andre Robinson), and Burple (Noah Kaye Bentley) – all have incredible powers that are unique to their personalities; reminding us to embrace our differences!

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked to Martin about her experience voicing Aggro and her favorite vacation spot.

TD: You’ve been dominating the voice over industry for years, with projects like “Spirit: Untamed”, “Paw Patrol” and “Dragons Rescue Riders,” what ultimately inspired you to come back to voice work?

MM: Ultimately because I love the writers. I love the cast. I love different energies and vibes. I’ve been working on “Rescue Riders” for a couple of years now. When I walk into these sessions, I feel like ‘this is sweet’. And I love Aggro! She’s an amazing character to play and I can relate to her a lot.

TD: Do you see more similarities or differences between you and Aggro?

MM: When it comes to our similarities…I feel like we’re both very small; she’s a little dragon but has big energy and a big mindset of what she wants to do and she goes for it. I kind of like to relate her to my character on “Black-ish,” Diane. They’re both very witty, very smart, and say exactly what needs to be said!

All six episodes of DreamWorks Animation’s “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” are now streaming on Peacock.