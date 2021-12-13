Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘Dragons Rescue Riders’ Star Marsai Martin Has Big Energy & A Big Mindset | Watch

By Tifarah Dixon
0

*Let’s wing it!

“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” has flown onto Peacock to show kids the power of kindness and friendship. 

“Dragon Rescue Riders” follows twins, Dak (Nicolas Cantu) and Leyla (Brennely Brown), as they combine forces with their dragon friends to help rescue the people of their town and neighboring villages! In this special friendship, the five dragons – Aggro (Marsai Martin), Winger (Zach Callison), Summer (Skai Jackson), Cutter (Andre Robinson), and Burple (Noah Kaye Bentley) – all have incredible powers that are unique to their personalities; reminding us to embrace our differences!

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked to Martin about her experience voicing Aggro and her favorite vacation spot.

Dragon Rescue Riders
DRAGON RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY — “Chiefless” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Winger, Leyla, Summer, Aggro — (Photo by: Dreamworks Animation/Peacock)

TD: You’ve been dominating the voice over industry for years, with projects like “Spirit: Untamed”, “Paw Patrol” and “Dragons Rescue Riders,” what ultimately inspired you to come back to voice work?  

MM: Ultimately because I love the writers. I love the cast. I love different energies and vibes. I’ve been working on “Rescue Riders” for a couple of years now. When I walk into these sessions, I feel like ‘this is sweet’. And I love Aggro! She’s an amazing character to play and I can relate to her a lot.

Dragon Rescue Riders
DRAGON RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY — “Chiefless” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Burple, Leyla, Summer, Aggro — (Photo by: Dreamworks Animation/Peacock)

TD: Do you see more similarities or differences between you and Aggro?

MM: When it comes to our similarities…I feel like we’re both very small; she’s a little dragon but has big energy and a big mindset of what she wants to do and she goes for it. I kind of like to relate her to my character on “Black-ish,” Diane. They’re both very witty, very smart, and say exactly what needs to be said!

All six episodes of DreamWorks Animation’s “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” are now streaming on Peacock.

Previous articleOwners of the World’s Best Michael Jackson Collection Attend Exclusive ‘Thriller Night’ Party | VideoPhotos!
Next articleReport Claims Kamala Harris Aides Suffer ‘Soul-Destroying Criticism’
Tifarah Dixon

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO