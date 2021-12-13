Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak Featured in GTA Online Expansion [VIDEO]

*Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak are featured as characters in a new expansion for GTA Online, which you can preview in the new trailer above.

“GTA Online: The Contract” drops December 15th, and sees the return of GTA V character Franklin Clinton, as reported by Consequence Sound. The online expansion also features new music from Dre and Anderson .Paak, along with Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and DJ Pooh.

“This could be the big break your agency needs,” reads the announcement from Rockstar.

The statement continues: “Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.”

In related news, Dr. Dre on Thursday reached a divorce deal in his years-long divorce process with ex Nicole Young.

The hip-hop mogul shared a picture of him posing in front of balloons that spelled out “DIVORCED AF” — see below. Dre’s friend, music executive Breyon Prescott, captioned the photo: “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!!” Prescott captioned the post. “Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

TMZ reports that a divorce deal has been struck but has not yet been signed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre shared a snippet of a song coming to Grand Theft Auto: Online this week. Listen below: