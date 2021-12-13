Baron Davis Announces ‘Black Santa’ Holiday NFT Collection [VIDEO]

*Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis is dropping a Black Santa Holiday Collection NFT via Crypto.com.

Davis created his Black Santa character to celebrate diversity, and the move comes after he dressed up as Santa Claus one Halloween, Vibe reports.

“My vision for Black Santa was to give children a magical world of untold possibilities filled with enchantment, adventure, and positive characters of color while imparting the importance of giving year-round,” said Davis in a press release. “NFTs offer a modern technology-driven platform for expanded Black Santa experiences for collectors and fans. With Crypto.com NFT, the Black Santa collectibles are not just possible—they truly capture the integrity and soul of the character.”

Learn more about Davis’ Black Santa via the clip above.

READ MORE: TuPac Estate Unveils NFT Series Inspired by Rapper’s Jewelry: ‘The Immortal Collection’

“What Baron is doing with this project is important and we are very excited to help usher Black Santa into the NFT space,” said Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III. “Not only have they created a dynamic multimedia universe with so many great characters, [but] they’ve done so thoughtfully and with the greatest of care—in support of such an empowering organization.”

Here’s more about the project via Vibe:

Black Santa provides ongoing philanthropic support for various causes and organizations since the company was founded in 2016. This December’s plans include producing a month-long Winter Wonderland activation with plans for a charitable basketball game, a tree lighting ceremony, a block party, a karaoke night with Jordin Sparks, and a launch party for the Crypto.com NFT drop.

Davis will donate a portion of the proceeds from primary NFT sales to the Los Angeles Urban League, which reached its 100-year anniversary in 2021. The LAUL was established “to help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power, and civil rights.”

The collection will be released at Crypto.com/NFT on Friday, Dec. 17.