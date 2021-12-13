50 Cent Films Fake ‘Purge’ Trailer Targeting Madonna Following Her ‘Delayed Clapback’ Video (Watch)

*Madonna filmed what she called a “delayed clapback” to 50 Cent to address his apology to her for making fun of her recent bedroom photo spread on Instagram. And true to form, 50 has hit back twice as hard with clap back videos of his own.

“Your apology is fake, it’s bulls–t, and it’s not valid,” Madonna said in her video response about a week after 50 cent apologized.

In late November, Madonna shared a series of images of herself scantily clad and posing in various provocative snaps on and around her bed. 50 mocked the photos, responding: “Yo this is the funniest sh*t! LOL 😆 That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

The final pic in Madonna’s post featured only her buttocks, legs and high-heeled feet poking out from under the bed.

50 Cent compared the picture to “The Wizard of Oz,” which famously features the legs of a crushed Wicked Witch of the West wearing heels poking out from under Dorothy’s house that fell on top of her. He later shared a Photoshopped picture of Madonna underneath Dorothy’s house, captioning the image: “STARZ ask me to do a remake. I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself with 50 Cent. It was captioned: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. …You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

50 followed by mockingly apologizing, saying: “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up [an] old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway [sic.] i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

That brings us to Madonna’s “delayed clapback” video, where she listed five reasons why she thinks 50’s apology is “bullsh–t” and not “valid,” saying: “… an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Watch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Welp, that prompted 50 to go nuts.

He dissed Bow Wow (Shad Moss) for liking Madonna’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

He created a “Purge” trailer with Madonna as a target.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Before Madonna’s clapback, he shared several pics from the “#virginat63” challenge he mockingly created.