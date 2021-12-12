Sunday, December 12, 2021
Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts Debut As Couple at ‘Harlem’ Premiere | PicsVideo

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts (Getty)
*Recently, Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts, who both starred in the hit series P-Valley, were hot and heavy at the premiere of the Prime Video series Harlem at the Magic Johnson Theater.

This was their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

The couple dressed to the nines and matched in all-black outfits, as seen in the snapshots.

“My baby has a new show coming out,” Watts captioned photos of the night on Instagram. “We went to the premiere like this…..”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: he Did it! – Megan Thee Stallion Graduates from Texas Southern University

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle Watts (@miraclewatts00)

Since Lepley co-stars in the new Prime Video video series, it’s safe to say the two were feeling extra proud of the actor’s success..”

Later, the two continued to show out by giving off lots of hot and heavy vibes at the event’s afterparty…

And when we say “hot and heavy” it’s not just hyperbole, either. Reports are already circulating that she may have gotten “Tyler” tattooed on her ribcage (Ouch!).

A photo shared on the Watts’ Instagram account of the two seemingly has their anniversary, “6.14.21,” written as the post’s caption.

Instagram receipts also show that Lepley and Watts spent time together on a fun romantic getaway to Cabo last month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle Watts (@miraclewatts00)

The ridiculously beautiful Watts was previously linked with P. Diddy earlier this year while Tyler and his baby mama reportedly separated some time last year.

