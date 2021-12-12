She Did it! – Megan Thee Stallion Graduates from Texas Southern University

*Well gosh darn it, good for her. Megan Thee Stallion is now a college graduate. Or better yet, she’s now #MeganTheeGraduate!

On Saturday morning, Megan, 26, graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration.

“I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, wrote on Instagram. “💙 Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

In related news, the university has created a scholarship fund that is set up in Megan’s name, known as “Thee Megan Fund.” According to the university, donations that are submitted to the page will help other students succeed and graduate.

Several of Megan’s celeb friends later shared their excitement for her on Instagram, sending their congrats to the new graduate.

“Congrats my love!!!! So proud of u!! 😍love u!!!,” La La Anthony raved.

“Proud of you Meg! Way to get it done! You’re inspiring so many ❤️💃🏽,” singer Ciara wrote, while Cardi B added, “I know your momma proud of you. You got people emotional over here.”

Even with the massive success of “Hot Girl Summer” which put her on top of the rap game in 2019, Megan remained enrolled at Texas Southern.

“My grandmother would be very pissed off at me if I just stopped college right now,” she told Rolling Stone in 2020.

“I got to get this degree,” she added. “I already started it, and I’m interested in what I’m doing because I want to open up assisted-living facilities in the city.”