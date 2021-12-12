MTV Star Nelson Thomas Disputes Claim He Was Flirting When He Got Jacked

*Drama is as drama does. We suppose that could make a great catchphrase to describe the constant ebb and flow of circumstances surrounding the lives of the artificially famous.

TMZ is reporting that Nelson Thomas, star of “The Challenge,” is “challenging” a story given by the man who snuck him in Vegas at ARIA Resort and Casino.

Supposedly, the anger management candidate husband of a woman he is alleged to have been flirting with punched him in the schnoz.

“The criminal who attacked me lied to the cops because we tried to find her for questioning and he never showed up to a court date. The guy is a criminal. He snuck up on me, attacked me, then robbed me,” he told TMZ.

He also claims the video shows him walking out of ARIA and simply asking for directions to where the Uber spot is and WHAMO!

Now, unless he’s got Superman game, there’s no way he could get all the requisite information could have been exchanged in 10 seconds, which is exactly the amount of time Nelson claims passed before he was punched.

He woke to someone telling him he’d jacked for his chain stolen.

Cops say they saw video backing up that account.

Foul business, indeed. This has hate all over it.

The assailant, Kevin Dixon, claims Nelson actually tried to talk to his wife on the elevator and, when Dixon exited, his wife STAYED ON THE ELEVATOR and continued to talk to him. (Toxic or not, we get it. So, wtf is a player supposed to do here? Probably not punch a dude and take his chain. That’s damn sure.)

Dixon was arrested for battery and grand larceny.