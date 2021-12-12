Sunday, December 12, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Crime

Baltimore Man Confessed to Killing Ex-Wife, Girlfriend on Facebook Live – Then Kills Self | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Jay Black - man-745x548 (Facebook screenshot)
This man, identified as Jay Black, shot and killed his girlfriend, ex-wife, and himself after posting video on Facebook

*This story is just sad all around. A man (identified by friends as Jay Black) shot his ex-girlfriend to death Saturday afternoon, and then went to his ex-wife’s apartment complex and killed her as well, and then turned the gun on himself.

In between the shootings, the suspect got on Facebook Live outside of his ex-wife’s apartment complex and opened about the custody issues he was dealing with both women and going through depression.

“Anyway, I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head,” he says. “Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy. I can’t go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I’m going to do myself too.”

His ex-wife then comes out of the building, and he can be heard saying, “Oh, there’s my ex-wife right now,” and then it cuts.

This is very very unfortunate situation all around.

“This is a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of these victims.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: After Losing Teenage Son to Gun Violence, LaRicha Rousell Focuses on Helping Others Cope

Previous articleShe Did it! – Megan Thee Stallion Graduates from Texas Southern University
Next articleDionne Warwick Honored in Palm Springs with Night of Music & Star on the Walk of Fame| PHOTOS
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO