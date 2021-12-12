Baltimore Man Confessed to Killing Ex-Wife, Girlfriend on Facebook Live – Then Kills Self | VIDEO

*This story is just sad all around. A man (identified by friends as Jay Black) shot his ex-girlfriend to death Saturday afternoon, and then went to his ex-wife’s apartment complex and killed her as well, and then turned the gun on himself.

In between the shootings, the suspect got on Facebook Live outside of his ex-wife’s apartment complex and opened about the custody issues he was dealing with both women and going through depression.

“Anyway, I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head,” he says. “Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy. I can’t go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I’m going to do myself too.”

His ex-wife then comes out of the building, and he can be heard saying, “Oh, there’s my ex-wife right now,” and then it cuts.

This is very very unfortunate situation all around.

“This is a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of these victims.”

