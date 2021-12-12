Sunday, December 12, 2021
HomeMusicChristmas Songs
Christmas Songs

Award-winning Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir Featuring Shawn Cotterell Offer THE BEST GIFT Christmas EP

By Fisher Jack
0

Shawn Cotterrell - The Best Gift
Shawn Cotterrell

*Toronto, Canada —  The Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir continues to stretch the boundaries of the Gospel Choir.  Based in Canada, the multiple award-winning choir extend their music ministry and their brand prowess throughout the North American continent through live performances and throughout the globe via significant television and film appearances.  Powerhouse has released an outstanding new Christmas album with choir founder and director Shawn Cotterell and has made another key appearance on film.

THE BEST GIFT is the 6-song EP release from Powerhouse featuring Cotterell in their best voice.  From the divinely arranged sacred hymn “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus”, to “The Manger” featuring Grammy award-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele, Cotterell and Powerhouse deliver a passionate and joyous holiday album.

Listen To “The Best Gift”

THE BEST GIFT is released by IndieBlu Music/MNRK Music Group.  The album is available now on all digital music outlets.  Celebrate the Christmas season listening to Powerhouse, and you can watch the popular choir in a special holiday movie.

Powerhouse and Cotterell have made another high-profile film appearance in Miracle In Motor City on the Lifetime Network.  Miracle In Motor City stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister, The Game, Family Reunion), Mark Taylor (Seventeen Again), and legendary singer Smokey Robinson.

Shawn Cotterell and Tia Mowry-Hardrict who starred in 'Miracle in Motor City' with Mark Taylor and Smokey Robinson
Shawn Cotterell and Tia Mowry-Hardrict who starred in ‘Miracle in Motor City’ with Mark Taylor and Smokey Robinson

“This is a fun and cute movie about Smokey Robinson, Motown, and the power of love and miracles during the Christmas season,” Cotterell shares.  “I’m so thrilled that my choir and I had a chance to be part of this Lifetime TV movie.

He continues, “Co-star Tia Mowry-Hardrict is the kindest and sweetest person. She was so engaged with us in between takes by talking to every choir member.  It was a pleasure to work with such a genuine person and the amazing cast and crew.”

Powerhouse has recently appeared in two major movies: the Netflix original series Self Made Inspired by the life of Madam C. J. Walker, starring Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and, the Lifetime Television Network movie event The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.

Cotterell has led Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir into creative places with excellence.  The choir took home a 2020 Gospel Music Association Canada Covenant – Gospel Album of the Year Award for their IT’S NOT OVER – LIVE album.  They are winners of the 2017 Radio Alliance Award for EP/Digital Album Of The Year, the 2016 Gospel Blue MIC Award for Choir of the Year, and the 2015 Black Canadian Award for the Best Gospel Group.

Experience the excellence of Powerhouse by watching Miracle In Motor City now on-demand on the Lifetime Network and enjoy THE BEST GIFT of the season, which is Jesus Christ.
source: Shawn Cotterell

Previous articleJalen Rose and Molly Qerim to Divorce + Is Stephen A Movin’ on Molly? | VIDEOs
Next articleTyler Lepley and Miracle Watts Debut As Couple at ‘Harlem’ Premiere | PicsVideo
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO