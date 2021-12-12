Award-winning Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir Featuring Shawn Cotterell Offer THE BEST GIFT Christmas EP

*Toronto, Canada — The Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir continues to stretch the boundaries of the Gospel Choir. Based in Canada, the multiple award-winning choir extend their music ministry and their brand prowess throughout the North American continent through live performances and throughout the globe via significant television and film appearances. Powerhouse has released an outstanding new Christmas album with choir founder and director Shawn Cotterell and has made another key appearance on film.

THE BEST GIFT is the 6-song EP release from Powerhouse featuring Cotterell in their best voice. From the divinely arranged sacred hymn “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus”, to “The Manger” featuring Grammy award-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele, Cotterell and Powerhouse deliver a passionate and joyous holiday album.

Listen To “The Best Gift”

THE BEST GIFT is released by IndieBlu Music/MNRK Music Group. The album is available now on all digital music outlets. Celebrate the Christmas season listening to Powerhouse, and you can watch the popular choir in a special holiday movie.

Powerhouse and Cotterell have made another high-profile film appearance in Miracle In Motor City on the Lifetime Network. Miracle In Motor City stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister, The Game, Family Reunion), Mark Taylor (Seventeen Again), and legendary singer Smokey Robinson.

“This is a fun and cute movie about Smokey Robinson, Motown, and the power of love and miracles during the Christmas season,” Cotterell shares. “I’m so thrilled that my choir and I had a chance to be part of this Lifetime TV movie.

He continues, “Co-star Tia Mowry-Hardrict is the kindest and sweetest person. She was so engaged with us in between takes by talking to every choir member. It was a pleasure to work with such a genuine person and the amazing cast and crew.”

Powerhouse has recently appeared in two major movies: the Netflix original series Self Made Inspired by the life of Madam C. J. Walker, starring Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and, the Lifetime Television Network movie event The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.

Cotterell has led Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir into creative places with excellence. The choir took home a 2020 Gospel Music Association Canada Covenant – Gospel Album of the Year Award for their IT’S NOT OVER – LIVE album. They are winners of the 2017 Radio Alliance Award for EP/Digital Album Of The Year, the 2016 Gospel Blue MIC Award for Choir of the Year, and the 2015 Black Canadian Award for the Best Gospel Group.

Experience the excellence of Powerhouse by watching Miracle In Motor City now on-demand on the Lifetime Network and enjoy THE BEST GIFT of the season, which is Jesus Christ.

source: Shawn Cotterell