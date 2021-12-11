Saturday, December 11, 2021
Savage Murder of Slim 400 Captured by Home Surveillance VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Slim 400
*In what can only be defined as an act of pure savagery, rapper Slim 400 was gunned down in front of a home in Inglewood, California.

Footage of the incident was captured on a home surveillance camera, which investigators are also using to try to identify the shooter.

The chilling video shows the rapper talking to the assailant but there’s of course no audio. Words are exchanged, things escalate, and Slim 400 is shot, then dragged through the front yard by the lone gunman, who continues firing rounds into him as he does so. Sheer madness.

The footage appears to show the incident was a targeted circumstance. Indeed, fame inspires a lot of things. One of them is hatred.

Slim 400 was a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene and recently released a new music video for his hit record ‘Caviar Gold’ in the days before the deadly shooting. The rapper was born Vincent Cohran, to military parents in Frankfurt, Germany.

The rapper survived being shot nine times in 2019. He was 31-years-old.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

