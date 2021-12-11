Saturday, December 11, 2021
Over 70 Believed to Be Dead in Kentucky in Aftermath of Tornadoes | VIDEO-PHOTOS

By Fisher Jack
*(Via People) – Over 70 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky following an outbreak of tornadoes late Friday evening into early Saturday morning, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

On Saturday, Beshear, 44, announced in a press conference that he declared a state of emergency and activated 181 guardsmen from the National Guard. “It’s devastating,” he said.

“Multiple tornadoes have touched down and we have damage in, I believe, over a dozen Kentucky counties,” Beshear then noted, before detailing that four tornadoes — including one that remained on the ground for more than 200 miles after hitting land — had traveled through the state.

“We have deaths in multiple, possibly many, counties,” Beshear continued. “We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives.”

“We will make it through this,” he added. “We will rebuild — We are strong, resilient people.”

Graves County Courthouse - Kentucky Tornado - Getty
The split image shows a the Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky before and after it was damaged by a tornado on December 10, 2021. Dozens are feared dead in the city after the extreme weather event. – Getty

Emmanuel Baptist Church (Kentucky Tornado) - Getty
Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night, leaving a large path of destruction. – Getty

Mayfield KY (Kentucky Tornado) - Getty
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. The city was hit hard by a tornado with widespread damage and fatalities. – Getty

Later on Saturday, a follow-up statement from Beshear’s office updated residents on his administration’s response to the deadly storm, as well as to increase the number of those believed to be dead.

“This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” he said. “Earlier this morning at about 5 a.m., we were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians. I’m now certain that number is north of 70. It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done.”

Get the FULL story at People.

Fisher Jack

