Over 70 Believed to Be Dead in Kentucky in Aftermath of Tornadoes | VIDEO-PHOTOS

*(Via People) – Over 70 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky following an outbreak of tornadoes late Friday evening into early Saturday morning, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

On Saturday, Beshear, 44, announced in a press conference that he declared a state of emergency and activated 181 guardsmen from the National Guard. “It’s devastating,” he said.

“Multiple tornadoes have touched down and we have damage in, I believe, over a dozen Kentucky counties,” Beshear then noted, before detailing that four tornadoes — including one that remained on the ground for more than 200 miles after hitting land — had traveled through the state.

“We have deaths in multiple, possibly many, counties,” Beshear continued. “We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives.”

“We will make it through this,” he added. “We will rebuild — We are strong, resilient people.”

Later on Saturday, a follow-up statement from Beshear’s office updated residents on his administration’s response to the deadly storm, as well as to increase the number of those believed to be dead.