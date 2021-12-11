Michael Strahan Has Gone into Space – ‘I Wanna Go Back!’ | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Michael Strahan said he’d do it and he did it! Today (12-11-21), the ex-footballer and now news anchor took a trip to the edge of space!

After a short hold at 15 minutes., Blue Origin went into space with Strahan and 4 other astronauts on board, including Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard. Basically, it was a perfect flight.

Now that he’s back on Earth, Strahan says, “I wanna go back.”

“You got to get that perspective,” he told people on the ground after emerging from the New Shepard rocket ship.

He also remarked on the darkness during the 10-minute flight.

“The Gs — it’s not a facelift; it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85,” he joked about G-force.

Here’s more via TMZ:

The capsule was atop the New Shepard rocket … named, of course, after Alan.

When they experienced weightlessness, the astronauts were giddy with excitement … you can hear the joy as they floated in space.

The New Shepard rocket was originally supposed to take off for the 10-minute flight on Thursday but Bezos gave it the yellow light, due to high wind.

This Blue Origin flight is the third launch with people on board. Astronaut Strahan and others had lots of training before they boarded. The TV host says he went to the Blue Origin facility for a week-and-a-half training prior to today’s launch.

If taking a trip to space isn’t already a good enough incentive, apparently all passengers get some sort of stipend… and Strahan says he is donating his to The Boys & Girls Club.

In October, William Shatner made headlines and history as the oldest person ever to go to space.