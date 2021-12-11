LA Cop Carelessly Compares Crime Surge with The Purge: ‘Don’t Visit!’ | WATCH

*Before reading, know that whenever the Los Angeles Police Department says ANYTHING its ultimate goal is to uplift and promote the Los Angeles Police Department.

By now we’re sure you’ve heard that an LAPD Detective called the crime surge in the city something akin to “The Purge,” a dystopian action-horror movie in a not-so-distant future in which all crime is legal for a select timeframe every year.

Also, you have to take into consideration the source. Detective Jamie McBride was on Fox News (for cryin’ out loud) when he said he’s telling people “don’t visit because we don’t think we can keep you safe right now.”

“Instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, they have 365 days,” he continued.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: She’s DONE – Kim K Files for Single Status Despite Ye’s Begging Her to Stay

This whole thing was just screaming “agenda.”

He, and many other cops, blame the crime on Prop 47 and changed sentencing guidelines, as well as the state’s zero-bail policy.

According to KABC, zero-bail policies mean, in some instances, suspects are quickly released from custody after they’re arrested and booked for the crimes. The current zero-bail policy was designed to reduce jail populations during the pandemic.

The LAPD reports homicides have gone up 50% since 2019 and aggravated assaults have gone up about 16%.