Kashdoll and Tank on Old Fashioned Gender Norms

*Recently, recording artist/actress Kashdoll took to the Twitter-verse to give her opinion on why women find themselves in relationships with dudes who hurt them repeatedly.

“I think women take men [back] over and over again [because] they’re afraid of being alone,” she tweeted.

People are entitled to their own points of view. However, that doesn’t mean she was free from people judging her for her opinion. The conversations about break ups, settling for less and co-dependency damn near put Twitter on the fritz. But when R&B singer Tank responded the flames of discontent burned even hotter.

As is often the case when men speak on matters pertaining to women, all of sudden Tank is an anthropologist. Here’s what “Professor” Tank had to say.

“Women by design are nurturing. Women by design are forgiving. Women by desire are forgiving and desire companionship to be supportive and uplifting. Men by design take advantage of that leaving more damage and even more issues than what are innate. Women are better at building and men are better at destroying. But we can’t live without you, and you can’t live without us. Hell of a cycle,” said the singer in response to an Instagram post.

