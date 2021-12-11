ESSENCE and Girls United Entrepreneur Summit Wednesday 12/15

*New York, N.Y. — ESSENCE, the leading and only 100% Black-owned media, technology and commerce company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities, and ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors, will present the 2021 ESSENCE and Girls United Entrepreneur Summit, The Bossed Up Edition, Presented by Coca-Cola®.

Many African-American women entrepreneurs continue to navigate the challenges stemming from the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the business landscape overall. The purpose of the Summit is to present proven solutions to propel Black women business owners forward—as well as to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to excel. The Summit will take place on Wednesday, December 15th, 6PM–9PM (ET) via ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE’s Facebook Live platform.

The ESSENCE and Girls United Entrepreneur Summit will include dynamic panel discussions centered around entrepreneurship including: Black women breaking barriers in business, empowering the next generation of investors, how to prepare for the perfect pitch, starting a second career as an entrepreneur, modern wealth/generational wealth, funding + capital, do’s and don’ts of entrepreneurship on social media and much more.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Johnny Gill Reveals the 3 Music Icons He Wants to ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]

Leading celebs and influencers who will be featured to include: Sevyn Streeter, Singer/Songwriter + Co-Host of “If Not For My Girls!” + Independent Artist; Aliya Janell, Co-Host of, “If Not For My Girls!” + Founder of Queens N’ Lettos; Brittney Escovedo, Philanthropist + Founder of Beyond8; Mashonda Tifrere, Author, Art Curator and Songwriter; Gia Peppers, on-air talent, entertainment journalist; Aubrey Flynn, CEO of Goals Media Group; Dia Simms, CEO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal and more. Melody Holt, Host, Entrepreneur, Author+Producer of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, will serve as the event host. In addition, the Summit will also feature a performance by Streeter.

The Summit’s Presenting Sponsor is Coca Cola® and Major Sponsor is Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women. For more information or to register for the ESSENCE Entrepreneur Summit, visit ESSENCE.com.