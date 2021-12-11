Saturday, December 11, 2021
HomeLivingAutomotive
Automotive

Anti-Drunk Driving Tech Mandated for All Whips by 2026 | WatchVideo

By EurWebWriter
0

Steering wheel - dash -car
KEA Technologies

*The new infrastructure package has language therein which mandates automakers to install new technology that prevents folks from driving drunk.

The provision, which was originally reported by the Associated Press, states that the monitoring systems should begin to appear in new vehicles no later than 2026.

Of the funds allocated from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $17 billion will go toward auto safety

Analysts say this is the largest amount of federal funds allocated to road safety programs in decades.  Some say the bill will create more protected bike paths alongside busy roadways, like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Cox Automotive’s Kayla Reynolds Talks About The State of the Auto Industry On SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

However, we’ll have to just wait and see what materializes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the first half of 2021, an estimated 20,160 people have died in traffic collisions.

Not only are traffic-related deaths higher compared to the first half of 2006.  In the U.S. alone, approximately 10,000 people die every year due to fatal car accidents involving alcohol.

Previous articleA Remarkable Thesis on Sam Cooke!
Next articleESSENCE and Girls United Entrepreneur Summit Wednesday 12/15
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO