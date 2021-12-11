Anti-Drunk Driving Tech Mandated for All Whips by 2026 | WatchVideo

*The new infrastructure package has language therein which mandates automakers to install new technology that prevents folks from driving drunk.

The provision, which was originally reported by the Associated Press, states that the monitoring systems should begin to appear in new vehicles no later than 2026.

Of the funds allocated from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $17 billion will go toward auto safety

Analysts say this is the largest amount of federal funds allocated to road safety programs in decades. Some say the bill will create more protected bike paths alongside busy roadways, like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

However, we’ll have to just wait and see what materializes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the first half of 2021, an estimated 20,160 people have died in traffic collisions.

Not only are traffic-related deaths higher compared to the first half of 2006. In the U.S. alone, approximately 10,000 people die every year due to fatal car accidents involving alcohol.