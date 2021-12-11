Anthony Anderson Basically Says Black Excellence (‘Black-ish’) Costs ABC Too Much Money

*“The Breakfast Club” stay breaking stories on the airwaves. As you may already know, the wildly popular ABC show Black-ish will be ending soon.

Well, ever the ones to get right to the nitty-gritty, DJ Envy asked star Anthony Anderson what the deal is with a bastion of black positivity being taken off the air.

“You’re gonna have to ask ABC that, man. But we had a nice run, a nice eight-year run,” Anderson responded. “You know, I would have loved to have squeaked out ten years.”

Later in the interview, the actor said making a great show costs a lot of money.

“We are an expensive show to make though,” he said. “Sometimes it just comes down to dollars and cents, but eight beautiful years, man. We’ve done a lot for the culture. We’re in the zeitgeist now for what we’ve talked about.”

To close out the interview, Charlamagne said, “I’m disgusted in ABC, I need to know where the Black programming is coming from ABC now that “Black-ish” is gone.”

“Black-ish” returns for its eighth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series premiered in 2014 on ABC.

Watch the full interview above.