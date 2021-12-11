Saturday, December 11, 2021
Anthony Anderson Basically Says Black Excellence (‘Black-ish’) Costs ABC Too Much Money

Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson

*“The Breakfast Club” stay breaking stories on the airwaves. As you may already know, the wildly popular ABC show Black-ish will be ending soon.

Well, ever the ones to get right to the nitty-gritty, DJ Envy asked star Anthony Anderson what the deal is with a bastion of black positivity being taken off the air.

“You’re gonna have to ask ABC that, man. But we had a nice run, a nice eight-year run,” Anderson responded. “You know, I would have loved to have squeaked out ten years.”

Later in the interview, the actor said making a great show costs a lot of money.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Halle Berry Claps Back at Obsessed Fan Accusing Her of Harassment

“We are an expensive show to make though,” he said. “Sometimes it just comes down to dollars and cents, but eight beautiful years, man. We’ve done a lot for the culture. We’re in the zeitgeist now for what we’ve talked about.” 

To close out the interview, Charlamagne said, “I’m disgusted in ABC, I need to know where the Black programming is coming from ABC now that “Black-ish” is gone.”

“Black-ish” returns for its eighth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series premiered in 2014 on ABC.

Watch the full interview above.

