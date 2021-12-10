`West Side Story’ Retains its Magic in New Steven Spielberg Version | VIDEO

*Steven Spielberg brings the 1961 award-winning “West Side Story” back to the big screen and it retains the magic that made it a big hit. Adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical based on the tragic “Romeo and Juliette” tale, the play and `61 movie scooped up numerous accolades and trophies. Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has a new cast that does its own singing, fierce dancers, and a renowned production team.

Like so many remakes, they lose the magnetism that made the original so endearing. However, this is not the case with Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” I was hooked when I heard the whistle. The iconic Leonard Bernstein’s music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are truly the stars of the film. And the dancing is impeccable. It was ironic that I saw the film at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the turf the Jets and Sharks fought over in the movie.

Rachel Zegler (Maria) is a genuine songbird and Ariana DeBose shines in her powerful performance as Anita. “Ansel Elgort is a befitting lovestruck Tony. “Baby Driver” and “Divergent” series star Elgort first revealed to me when I interviewed him for “The Fault in Our Stars” that he had been a ballet dancer. When I asked Shailene Woodley, his co-star, “What makes Ansel a great leading man and what are some of the things we should know about him,” she said, “One of my favorite things is that Ansel, I feel, looks at the world every single day with a new set of eyes.

“He’s ‘like wow, there’s a world out there and what am I going to taste today, experience, laugh with, find out about, learn or teach.’ I mean this dude is not only a producer, he’s an amazing pianist. He paints miniatures and wins contests painting miniatures, which is insane. He’s a ballet dancer. Ansel is literally one of the most creative people I know. I’m constantly inspired by him.”

The drawback to”West Side Story,” however, is the constant Spanish crosstalk in a film that is supposed to be for the masses. Subtitles should have been added so that the entire audience can enjoy the movie.

David Alvarez, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Faist, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno also star in “West Side Story.”

