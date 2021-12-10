Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

`West Side Story’ Retains its Magic in New Steven Spielberg Version | VIDEO

By Marie Moore
0

Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria in 20th Century Studios’ WEST SIDE STORY.

*Steven Spielberg brings the 1961 award-winning “West Side Story” back to the big screen and it retains the magic that made it a big hit. Adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical based on the tragic “Romeo and Juliette” tale, the play and `61 movie scooped up numerous accolades and trophies. Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has a new cast that does its own singing, fierce dancers, and a renowned production team.

Like so many remakes, they lose the magnetism that made the original so endearing. However, this is not the case with Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” I was hooked when I heard the whistle. The iconic Leonard Bernstein’s music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are truly the stars of the film. And the dancing is impeccable. It was ironic that I saw the film at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the turf the Jets and Sharks fought over in the movie.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Halle Berry Claps Back at Obsessed Fan Accusing Her of Harassment

Ariana DeBose as Anita in 20th Century Studios’ WEST SIDE STORY.

Rachel Zegler (Maria) is a genuine songbird and Ariana DeBose shines in her powerful performance as Anita. “Ansel Elgort is a befitting lovestruck Tony. “Baby Driver” and “Divergent” series star Elgort first revealed to me when I interviewed him for “The Fault in Our Stars” that he had been a ballet dancer. When I asked Shailene Woodley, his co-star, “What makes Ansel a great leading man and what are some of the things we should know about him,” she said, “One of my favorite things is that Ansel, I feel, looks at the world every single day with a new set of eyes.

“He’s ‘like wow, there’s a world out there and what am I going to taste today, experience, laugh with, find out about, learn or teach.’ I mean this dude is not only a producer, he’s an amazing pianist. He paints miniatures and wins contests painting miniatures, which is insane. He’s a ballet dancer. Ansel is literally one of the most creative people I know.  I’m constantly inspired by him.”

The drawback to”West Side Story,” however, is the constant Spanish crosstalk in a film that is supposed to be for the masses. Subtitles should have been added so that the entire audience can enjoy the movie.

David Alvarez, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Faist, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno also star in “West Side Story.”

Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm

Previous articleChaka, Ex-Husband Were Viciously Attacked By Natalie Cole’s Ex
Next articleKid from Viral Popeye’s Meme is H.S. Football Champion 8 Years Later
Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO