Owners of Columbus Restaurant Searching For Customer Who Slapped Manager [VIDEO]

*The owners of Kai’s Crab Boil in Columbus, Ohio, are searching for a customer who slapped an employee, and the incident was captured on video

The assault reportedly happened Thursday night, when the customer had trouble with a credit card payment.

Manager Courtney Hickey says the customer inserted her chip credit card but removed it too early. That meant the transaction pinged her bank account for a pre-authorization. Hickey tried to explain that that transaction would drop off of her account, but she says the customer was still upset.

“After I tried to explain all of that, she kinda just hit me,” Hickey said. “Definitely was surprised when it happened, but yeah, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Surveillance video of the incident provided to 10TV shows the customer hitting Hickey on the side of the face with an open hand, knocking off her glasses and then turning to walk out the door.

“It was just more surprising because it just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I didn’t have any marks and no serious damage or anything.”

Hickey informed co-owner Tiffany Cho about what happened, and the decision was made to post the surveillance video in hopes that the public can help identify the customer.

“I am totally understanding of the customer, of their frustrations with regards to the payment, but when someone’s trying to explain to you what happened, and then you just take it upon yourself to just hit that person out of nowhere – she essentially sucker-punched her – it’s just, it’s just terrible,” Cho said. “And I can’t even convey how angry it makes me that this happened to one of our employees.”

Cho noted that “it was really important to really have our employees’ backs.”

She continued, “we want to find this person and bring them to justice and also to ensure that it doesn’t happen in the future with other people that this person might interact with.”

The owners also filed a report with the Columbus police.

“We try to always treat our customers and our employees like family, and we just ask that everybody do the same in return,” Cho said. “And, if you go out there to eat, just that extra smile or something, you know, you never know what’s going on in people’s lives, that extra smile or that extra thank-you, it may go a long way to brighten someone’s day.”