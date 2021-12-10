Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

Owners of Columbus Restaurant Searching For Customer Who Slapped Manager [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The owners of Kai’s Crab Boil in Columbus, Ohio, are searching for a customer who slapped an employee, and the incident was captured on video 

The assault reportedly happened Thursday night, when the customer had trouble with a credit card payment.

Here’s more from 10 WNBS:

Manager Courtney Hickey says the customer inserted her chip credit card but removed it too early. That meant the transaction pinged her bank account for a pre-authorization. Hickey tried to explain that that transaction would drop off of her account, but she says the customer was still upset.

“After I tried to explain all of that, she kinda just hit me,” Hickey said. “Definitely was surprised when it happened, but yeah, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Surveillance video of the incident provided to 10TV shows the customer hitting Hickey on the side of the face with an open hand, knocking off her glasses and then turning to walk out the door.

“It was just more surprising because it just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I didn’t have any marks and no serious damage or anything.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

OTHER NEWS: Actor Kaalan ‘KR’ Walker Facing Life in Prison for Allegedly Raping Over 30 Women

slap
Columbus restaurant owners searching for customer who slapped manager

Hickey informed co-owner Tiffany Cho about what happened, and the decision was made to post the surveillance video in hopes that the public can help identify the customer.

“I am totally understanding of the customer, of their frustrations with regards to the payment, but when someone’s trying to explain to you what happened, and then you just take it upon yourself to just hit that person out of nowhere – she essentially sucker-punched her – it’s just, it’s just terrible,” Cho said. “And I can’t even convey how angry it makes me that this happened to one of our employees.”

Cho noted that “it was really important to really have our employees’ backs.”

She continued, “we want to find this person and bring them to justice and also to ensure that it doesn’t happen in the future with other people that this person might interact with.”

The owners also filed a report with the Columbus police.

“We try to always treat our customers and our employees like family, and we just ask that everybody do the same in return,” Cho said. “And, if you go out there to eat, just that extra smile or something, you know, you never know what’s going on in people’s lives, that extra smile or that extra thank-you, it may go a long way to brighten someone’s day.”

Previous articleWe Remember: Ralph Tavares, Eldest Brother in R&B Group Tavares, Dies at 79
Next articleTuPac Estate Unveils NFT Series Inspired by Rapper’s Jewelry: ‘The Immortal Collection’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO