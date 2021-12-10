Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Basketball

Trailer: 80s Lakers Dramatized in New HBO Series ‘Winning Time’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Winning Time
John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke in Winning Time (Photograph by Warrick Page/HBO)

*Showtime is coming to HBO.

HBO’s new drama series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties.

The team, collectively christened “Showtime,” defined an era, both on and off the court.will debut March 2022 with ten episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The ensemble cast includes: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

Watch the trailer below:

Previous articleLeBron James Doesn’t Seem to be Succumbing to Father Time Just Yet
Next articleJimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Timbaland, Jennifer Hudson among Urban One Honorees (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO