The Pulse of Entertainment: Brandon Camphor & OneWay Re-Releases ‘Christmas Joy’

*“The place where we’re doing the (benefit) concert is Hope City church, they have a drug program for women that spiritually transforms. Someone gave them a house for a women’s center,” said Brandon Camphor, founder of Brandon Camphor & OneWay or BC1Way, about the reason for their December 10, 2021 benefit concert at 7pmET.

The program, to be benefited, is called Adult and Teen Challenge Baltimore (ATCB). Baltimore based Brandon Camphor & OneWay will also perform nationally on the Stellar Awards’ “Tribute to the Holiday” holiday special on Christmas day. Joining him will be the members of OneWay – Fred Cleveland, Julia McMillan and Angela Jones.

“The three of us went to high school together and in 2007 we formed the group – we graduated from high school in 2005,” Brandon said to me about the beginnings of BC1Way. “I had a show and asked them to sing with me. From that one show I got calls that had us performing the whole summer. I kept having the same people and I said let’s put a name to us – and its 15 years later.”

Brandon Camphor & OneWay re-released their “Christmas Joy” album and plan to launch on their Youtube channel a “Christmas Joy Holiday Special” of performances. Two singles from “Christmas Joy” – “Happy Birthday Jesus” and the title track “Christmas Joy” – are already at radio. They have four music videos out from the album that are in rotation on BET Gospel. www.BC1Way.com www.HopeCityBaltimore.com

