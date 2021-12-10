She’s DONE – Kim K Files for Single Status Despite Ye’s Begging Her to Stay

*Kim said she’s DONE! According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian has filed for a judge to declare her legally single, even though Kanye had been practically begging for them to get back together!

Y’all know just last night Kanye West performed his song “Runaway” begging Kim to come back home to him. Well, obviously Kim wasn’t moved because she filed this morning for a judge to make her legally single. She’s requesting the judge to separate child custody and property separate from the actual divorce.

Kim also says she wants her maiden name restored and the West dropped. Kim is ready to get tf! Asap!

Thoughts?

