Ringside Update/A Tight Race Looms Amongst the Lightweights | VIDEO

*Just in case some of you missed it, this past weekend we saw two of America’s top lightweights go at it against some very tough and relentless opponents in an effort to defend their respected titles this past Saturday and Sunday night.

First, we saw Devin “The Dream” Haney defend his WBC lightweight title against Jojo Diaz in a bout that took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Folks I got to tell you something, this young man is only 23 and has the maturity and skill level of someone much older and showed us why he deserves to be given his props as he displayed superb boxing skills through 12 rounds. He was constantly sticking and moving using the jabs and hooks to the body and uppercuts throughout to the chin of Diaz who himself fought a game and courageous fight landing his own power punches as the fight progressed but he just couldn’t match the speed and counterpunch of Haney who some have compared to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

And don’t get me wrong folks, Diaz is one tough fighter who is a two-time champion and deserves to be counted amongst the top lightweights but he just didn’t have enough to beat this young and talented warrior who won a unanimous decision on all three judges scorecards with Dave Moretti and Max DeLuca scoring it 117-111 and Tim Cheatham 116-112 all for Haney who now improves his record to 27-0 and retained his WBC world lightweight title.

Sitting ringside at this event was George Kambosos Jr who hails out of Australia and who was watching very closely at the outcome of this fight to see just how good Devin Haney is. And now I’m hearing that the promoters of both fighters Eddie Hearns and Lou Dibella are attempting to work out the numbers that would be agreeable to bring these two together for a mega event to be held in Australia and telecast on DAZN pay per view and don’t forget folks, Haney is only 23 years old and is getting better every time he fights and as I always say, we’ll see what happens.

The very next night here in Los Angeles at the Crypto.Com Center (formally Staples Center) we saw this tough and hard-hitting Gervanta Davis go up against a tuff and rugged Isaac Cruz in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,000 plus who they don’t call “Bull Dog” for nothing.

This turned out to be one big challenge for Davis because as the fight got off he was able to withstand this short but tough Cruz who literally hunted him down throughout the fight. But Davis who is considered to be one of the hardest-hitting punchers in the division used his boxing skills to ward off Cruz in spite of hurting his left hand in the middle of the fight. Had it not been for his ring generalship and boxing skills he would not have been able to fight the second half of this one with one good hand and win at the end of the night on all three judges scorecards.

Ryan Garcia was ringside at this fight and is looking to get in the ring with Davis,or Kambosos, but especially Haney because these guys are the very elite of the lightweight division. But we’ll see how that works out if it ever happens.

The lightweight division is a very hot one folks and the path to becoming king of the division may possibly lead to Australia where George Kamboso holds all four of the other belts including the Ring Magazine title and as I always say, we’ll see what happens.

“When the tide goes out that when you’ll find out who’s been swimming naked”-Warren Buffett

