NAAGA Talks Firearm Ownership in Black Community [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*The National African American Gun Association aims “to have every African American introduced to firearm use for home protection, competitive shooting, and outdoor recreational activities,” according to the group’s mantra. 

All Hip Hop writes, “To put it bluntly, they want Black people to legally exercise the right to be educated gun owners in order to build a stronger community that is able to protect itself.”

Phil Smith, the President of (NAAGA), aims to “expose, educate, and motivate as many African American men and women” to become proficient with firearms, per the outlet. 

“We have a strong desire to become proficient with firearms – training and education. We want to become well-versed with the laws in our respective states in order to protect our homes and our families,” said member Kia Glenn. “We want to walk to our cars alone, or at night without the feeling of being helpless should someone attempt to attack us.”

Speaking to All Hip Hop founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Smith dished further about the goals of the NAAGA, gun training, the NRA, and reaching the youth. He also talks about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and the Kyle Rittenhouse case. C

Hear more from Phil Smith about the NAAGA’s mission via the YouTube clip above.

