Friday, December 10, 2021
Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their First Baby

By Fisher Jack
Marques Houston wife Miya & baby - Instagram
Marques Houston wife Miya & baby – Instagram

*Join us in congratulating actor/singer Marques Houston and wife Miya Dickey who just welcomed their first baby!

The two confirmed the big news to Us Weekly. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, told the outlet today. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”

The pair who kept their pregnancy under wraps got engaged in March 2019 after five months of dating. Miyah , 20, said yes and the two tied the knot in August 2020 in California, two months after Houston defended their age difference.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams’ Hiatus From Talk Show Expected to Extend to Early 2022

Fisher Jack

