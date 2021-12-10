Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

Nurse Rapes and Impregnates Incapacitated Patient, Sentenced to 10 Years

By Ny MaGee
0

*The former nurse who allegedly raped and impregnated an incapacitated woman at a health care facility was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Dec. 2. 

Nathan Sutherland was arrested and charged in 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting the unnamed woman at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix, Arizona. He is accused of raping the comatose woman, who was 29-years-old at the time, after police matched his DNA to the baby boy the victim gave birth to on December 29. Staff at the center were unaware she was pregnant until she went into labor.

Per MadameNoire, after serving his time, Sutherland will be on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.

“It’s hard to imagine a more vulnerable adult than the victim in this case,” Superior Court Judge Margaret LaBianc said at Sutherland’s sentencing.

The victim had been living at Hacienda HealthCare since she was 3-years-old. According to her family, she suffers from “intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures early in her childhood,” NBC News reports. The woman is unable to speak and has limited mobility. 

READ MORE: Nathan Sutherland: Lawyer Says ‘No Evidence’ Nurse Raped Comatose Arizona Patient Who Had Baby

In court on Thursday, Sutherland apologized to the victim and her family.

“To the victim, I am sorry,” Sutherland said. “You didn’t deserve to be hurt no matter what was going on in my personal life and the demons I was fighting. I had no right to put you through that.”

The woman’s child is being cared for by her family. 

Sutherland was fired from Hacienda after his arrest. The company said it was “troubled beyond words,” as he had passed an extensive background check.

“Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathies to the client and her family, to the community and to our agency partners at every level,” Hacienda said in a statement at the time.

Sutherland was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, according to court records.

Previous article‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Undergoes Stem Cell Therapy After Botched Hair Dye
Next articleJohnny Gill Reveals the 3 Music Icons He Wants to ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO