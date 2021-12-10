Johnny Gill Reveals the 3 Music Icons He Wants to ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]

*Johnny Gill says he’s ready to go hit-for-hit in a Verzuz battle with Charlie Wilson, Frankie Beverly or Keith Sweat.

Speaking with Roland Martin in the clip above, the New Edition member explains why he wants to share a stage with the three music icons.

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few.

Most recently, famed music producer LA Reid called for a Beyonce and Mariah Carey “Verzuz” battle.

“Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé, bring that on,” said Reid during his recent appearance on the daytime talk show “The Real.”

He said the music divas would be the “ideal” opponents in a Verzuz battle.

“Come on, man,” said Reid of a potential face-off between the singers. “The fans that they both have, the hits they have, the legacy they have.”

Previously, Dru Hill has challenged Boyz II Men, 112 and Jagged Edge to a Verzuz battle.

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

We reported earlier that Jermaine Dupri challenged Diddy in September to face-off, writing: “Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” he tweeted.

Diddy responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.” He made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Well, it seems the Bad Boy mogul had a change of heart because All Hip Hop reports that Diddy accepted Jermaine’s Verzuz challenge. The outlet writes, “However, after hopping on a live with Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg and yes, the So So Def king, Puff Daddy finally said “yes.” “

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia participated in the most recent Verzuz battle, and a brawl broke out during their live performance from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 2.