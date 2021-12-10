Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

Johnny Gill Reveals the 3 Music Icons He Wants to ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Johnny Gill says he’s ready to go hit-for-hit in a Verzuz battle with Charlie Wilson, Frankie Beverly or Keith Sweat

Speaking with Roland Martin in the clip above, the New Edition member explains why he wants to share a stage with the three music icons. 

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. 

Most recently, famed music producer LA Reid called for a Beyonce and Mariah Carey “Verzuz” battle. 

READ MORE: LA Reid Calls for Beyoncé and Mariah Carey ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]

Johnny Gill

“Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé, bring that on,” said Reid during his recent appearance on the daytime talk show “The Real.” 

He said the music divas would be the “ideal” opponents in a Verzuz battle

“Come on, man,” said Reid of a potential face-off between the singers.  “The fans that they both have, the hits they have, the legacy they have.”

Previously, Dru Hill has challenged Boyz II Men, 112 and Jagged Edge to a Verzuz battle. 

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

We reported earlier that Jermaine Dupri challenged Diddy in September to face-off, writing: “Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” he tweeted.

Diddy responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.” He made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Well, it seems the Bad Boy mogul had a change of heart because All Hip Hop reports that Diddy accepted Jermaine’s Verzuz challenge. The outlet writes, “However, after hopping on a live with Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg and yes, the So So Def king, Puff Daddy finally said “yes.” “

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia participated in the most recent Verzuz battle, and a brawl broke out during their live performance from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 2.

Previous articleNurse Rapes and Impregnates Incapacitated Patient, Sentenced to 10 Years
Next articleNAAGA Talks Firearm Ownership in Black Community [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO