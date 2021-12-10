Friday, December 10, 2021
Halle Berry Claps Back at Obsessed Fan Accusing Her of Harassment

By Ny MaGee
Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Halle Berry – Career Achievement Award 2021 The Critics Choice Association annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

*An obsessed Halle Berry fan is suing her for harassing him, but the problem with his case is that he does not know the actress nor has he ever met her. 

“Ms. Berry agrees she does not know [the person]. She has never had any communications with him — whether electronic, electromagnetic, or otherwise. She does not recognize his phone number, mailing address, or email address and she has never spoken with, texted, or emailed him,” reads the legal response filed by Berry.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Inks Multi-Picture Netflix Deal Amid ‘Bruised’ Success

Halle Berry (via CBS News)
Halle Berry (via CBS News)

Here’s more from The Blast:

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the ‘Bruised’ star filed a legal response to a restraining order filed against her in Los Angeles County Court, by a man who made several confusing and untrue allegations against the actress. In the filing, Berry points out that the person admits to not knowing her and not meeting her, so she is asking that the case be dismissed.

In the original restraining order, it appears the person claims Halle is communicating with him via an alternate form of frequency. Her legal team responded to the allegation saying, “She is not familiar with the electromagnetic frequency method of communication among people and does not know whether this is a scientifically recognized form of communication.”

In this case, the person filed “transcripts” purportedly of Halle and Bill Gates, but provides no evidence it is actually involving the two famous individuals.

Berry’s legal filing states, “[He] has presented no evidence that Halle Berry engaged in any conduct that he complains of. He purports to present “transcripts” of recordings of these offending communications with passages attributed to Ms. Berry, but he provides no evidence that the voice on these recordings is actually Ms. Berry’s voice. [He] also contends that the alleged electronic harassment is being “perpetrated against me by Halle Berry and Bill Gates” and purports to ask Bill Gates a question to which Ms. Berry supposedly responds 14 seconds later. Ms. Berry does not know Mr. Gates and certainly has not conspired with him to deploy electronic frequency harassment toward [him.]

“None of the so-called transcripts even make sense,” Halle’s response says. Obviously, she writes, “If there is a person harassing [him], and it is not clear from the petition whether this is any harassment, that person is not Ms. Berry. [He] has not supplied any motive for Ms. Berry to harass him.”

A judge will decide whether to dismiss the case.

Ny MaGee
