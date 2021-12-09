VIDEO: Adopted Woman Finds Out She Grew Up Watching Her Birth Mom on TV

*Lisa Wright was adopted as an infant and never knew her birth mother … so she thought.

The 54-year-old, who grew up in California, recently decided to take a DNA test, and the results were jaw-dropping. Turns out she at least knew OF her birth mother all along. Wright had grown up watching her on TV. In fact, the title of her TV series couldn’t have been more perfectly suited for the situation.

Wright’s biological mom is actress Lynne Moody, who starred in the popular 1970’s show “That’s My Mama.” She also had roles in “ER,” and “Roots.”

Both Wright and Moody talked about their story in a recent joint appearance on “Tamron Hall.”

Watch below: