VIDEO: Adopted Woman Finds Out She Grew Up Watching Her Birth Mom on TV

Lisa Wright and Lynne Moody
Lisa Wright and Lynne Moody on “Tamron Hall,” Dec. 3, 2021

*Lisa Wright was adopted as an infant and never knew her birth mother … so she thought.

The 54-year-old, who grew up in California, recently decided to take a DNA test, and the results were jaw-dropping. Turns out she at least knew OF her birth mother all along. Wright had grown up watching her on TV. In fact, the title of her TV series couldn’t have been more perfectly suited for the situation.

Lynne Moody
1974: Lynne Moody promotional photo for the ABC tv series ‘That’s My Mama’. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Wright’s biological mom is actress Lynne Moody, who starred in the popular 1970’s show “That’s My Mama.” She also had roles in “ER,” and “Roots.”

Both Wright and Moody talked about their story in a recent joint appearance on “Tamron Hall.”

Watch below:

