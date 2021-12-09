Victim’s Family Pissed At Travis Scott After New Interview – It was Calculated to Shift Blame from Him

*Was it the right move? An attorney is ripping Travis Scott apart over his latest interview where he speaks out for the first time about the Astroworld tragedy.

As we previously reported, Travis spoke with Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God and started by saying how hard it’s all been because he has “felt so connected” to his fans. Scott denied initially knowing concertgoers had been hurt, saying he “didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference,” after he performed. He said his visibility from the stage while he was performing was limited, but what he did see he acted upon. “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did,” Scott said. “I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was OK.” He told the radio host that he put his trust in the professionals who were handling the festival. “As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely,” Scott added.

Now, Tony Buzbee who is representing the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who died from injuries suffered at the concert, says he watched the 50-minute interview and was actually offended by what he saw as Travis attempting to paint himself as a victim: “Axel Acosta and the many others killed or injured are the victims. Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers-on and everyone else who enable him are the problem. Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer-driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else,” he told TMZ.

