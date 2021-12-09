Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeNews
News

Steph Curry, Kevin Hart Talk Black Fatherhood on New Audible Podcast [Exclusive Clip]

By Ny MaGee
0

Stephen Curry’s upcoming new interview podcast Fifteen Minutes from Home

*We have an exclusive clip from three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry’s upcoming new interview podcast Fifteen Minutes from Home, which debuts TODAY (Dec. 9) on Audible. The clip is from his interview with Kevin Hart who discusses the perception of Black fathers. Listen below.

Per press release, Fifteen Minutes from Home, which is based on the current hit series 5 Minutes from Home on YouTube, gives listeners a disarming and intimate peek into the lives of superstars. In each episode, Curry rides home from one of his games with a celebrity or expert, seeking insights on subjects like comebacks, work-life balance and more.

Listen to the snippet below.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a S**t Show’: Kevin Hart Forecasts Tonight’s Live ‘Diff’rent Strokes/Facts of Life’ Special (Watch)

In addition to Kevin Hart, Curry’s guests include Joel Embiid, the late Nipsey Hussle, Stacey Abrams, E40, Daveed Diggs, Ayesha Curry, Seth Curry, and Kane Brown

“Not too many people get to see me off the court. I don’t get much downtime, so whether it’s in the off season or in-between practicing my 3 pointers, I love to hear what is going down outside of my bubble,” said Curry in a statement.

“Getting a chance to talk to my friends, family and just about anyone who has something to say brings me so much joy and inspiration. But the big problem is, I have NO TIME! Sometimes the only window I have to myself is on the way home,” he explained. “Take a ride with me and my friends as we talk about the world around us and what matters, inspires and excites people from all walks of life.”

Check out Curry’s new Audible podcast here

Previous articleTravis Scott Talks Astroworld Tragedy, Doesn’t Take Responsibility [WATCH]
Next articleWendy Williams’ Hiatus From Talk Show Expected to Extend to Early 2022
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO