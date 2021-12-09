Steph Curry, Kevin Hart Talk Black Fatherhood on New Audible Podcast [Exclusive Clip]

*We have an exclusive clip from three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry’s upcoming new interview podcast Fifteen Minutes from Home, which debuts TODAY (Dec. 9) on Audible. The clip is from his interview with Kevin Hart who discusses the perception of Black fathers. Listen below.

Per press release, Fifteen Minutes from Home, which is based on the current hit series 5 Minutes from Home on YouTube, gives listeners a disarming and intimate peek into the lives of superstars. In each episode, Curry rides home from one of his games with a celebrity or expert, seeking insights on subjects like comebacks, work-life balance and more.

Listen to the snippet below.

In addition to Kevin Hart, Curry’s guests include Joel Embiid, the late Nipsey Hussle, Stacey Abrams, E40, Daveed Diggs, Ayesha Curry, Seth Curry, and Kane Brown.

“Not too many people get to see me off the court. I don’t get much downtime, so whether it’s in the off season or in-between practicing my 3 pointers, I love to hear what is going down outside of my bubble,” said Curry in a statement.

“Getting a chance to talk to my friends, family and just about anyone who has something to say brings me so much joy and inspiration. But the big problem is, I have NO TIME! Sometimes the only window I have to myself is on the way home,” he explained. “Take a ride with me and my friends as we talk about the world around us and what matters, inspires and excites people from all walks of life.”

Check out Curry’s new Audible podcast here.