Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeNewsLegal
Crime

Jussie Smollett Found GUILTY of Staging Hate Crime and Lying About it | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Jussie Smollett (black mask) - Getty
Jussie Smollett (black mask) – Getty

*Well, it’s all over but the shouting as they say. Bottom line: A jury in Chicago has convicted Jussie Smollett. The actor was found guilty on 5 felony counts and not guilty on the 6th. He was charged with 6 felony counts of lying to police.

The actor’s conviction marks a dramatic end to a case that captivated the nation ever since he reported being attacked on a frigid night in Chicago nearly three years ago.

The jury deliberated for about 9 hours over two days before finding Smollett, 39, guilty of disorderly conduct for lying to police about the January 2019 incident.

Smollett faces up to three years in prison, though with no prior criminal record it’s far more likely he would receive a lighter sentence including possible probation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mahershala Ali is ‘Humbled’ After Wesley Snipes Approves ‘Blade’ Takeover

The allegedly phony racial and homophobic attack on the then-“Empire” actor led to one of the most momentous minor felony cases in Chicago/Cook County history.

Prosecutors say Smollett orchestrated a homophobic, racist attack against himself to raise his profile in the TV and movie industry.

But jurors were tasked with determining only one thing: Whether Smollett, in fact, staged the attack on himself, then lied to police about it.

Black Lives Matter expressed support for the openly gay actor. A BLM spokesperson said: “We can never believe police, especially the Chicago Police Department over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom.”

Naturally, those who were ant-Smollett to begin with – AKA Smollett haters – went in on him.

Under an international media spotlight, the case spiraled into a tangle of rumors and culture-war flashpoints, competing lawsuits, a special prosecutor’s investigation, and a political crisis for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Previous article‘And Just Like That…’ Co-Stars Kristin Davis & Nicole Ari Parker Discuss Diversity on ‘Tamron Hall’ – WATCH
Next articleHallmark Rolls Out Holiday Films Starring Jordin Sparks, Holly Robinson Peete
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO