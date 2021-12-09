Jussie Smollett Found GUILTY of Staging Hate Crime and Lying About it | VIDEO

*Well, it’s all over but the shouting as they say. Bottom line: A jury in Chicago has convicted Jussie Smollett. The actor was found guilty on 5 felony counts and not guilty on the 6th. He was charged with 6 felony counts of lying to police.

The actor’s conviction marks a dramatic end to a case that captivated the nation ever since he reported being attacked on a frigid night in Chicago nearly three years ago.

The jury deliberated for about 9 hours over two days before finding Smollett, 39, guilty of disorderly conduct for lying to police about the January 2019 incident.

Smollett faces up to three years in prison, though with no prior criminal record it’s far more likely he would receive a lighter sentence including possible probation.

The allegedly phony racial and homophobic attack on the then-“Empire” actor led to one of the most momentous minor felony cases in Chicago/Cook County history.

Prosecutors say Smollett orchestrated a homophobic, racist attack against himself to raise his profile in the TV and movie industry.

But jurors were tasked with determining only one thing: Whether Smollett, in fact, staged the attack on himself, then lied to police about it.

Black Lives Matter expressed support for the openly gay actor. A BLM spokesperson said: “We can never believe police, especially the Chicago Police Department over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom.”

Naturally, those who were ant-Smollett to begin with – AKA Smollett haters – went in on him.

Who knew that Nigerians were White Supremacists… Thanks BLM for clarifying this in your statement backing up Jussie Smollett over the Chicago Police Department.. — Joshua Flippo (@JFlippo1327) December 9, 2021

Under an international media spotlight, the case spiraled into a tangle of rumors and culture-war flashpoints, competing lawsuits, a special prosecutor’s investigation, and a political crisis for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.