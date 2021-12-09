Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeNews
News

Chris Cuomo’s Book Dropped by Publisher, Loses Severance After CNN Firing

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

*Chris Cuomo has lost a book deal and severance pay from CNN after he was fired by the network on Saturday. 

Cuomo was canned four days after being suspended following an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James that uncovered his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to accusations of sexual misconduct. The sexual harassment allegations led Andrew Cuomo to resign in August.

Now comes word that the news anchor has lost his book deal and severance. According to the Daily Beast, the publishing company HarperCollins will no longer be publishing Cuomo’s upcoming book “Deep Denial,” which was slated to release in the fall of 2022. A spokesperson simply said, “We do not intend to publish the book.”

READ MORE: Chris Cuomo Could Sue CNN After Firing, Quits Talk Radio Show

CNN released a statement on Saturday announcing Cuomo’s termination

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement on Saturday. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Cuomo also released a statement following his termination and noted what he plans to do next.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Chris Cuomo said, per the Hollywood Reporter. “I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there.”

As reported by Complex, Cuomo is also facing sexual misconduct charges from a “former junior colleague at another network.”

Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will “no longer be doing” his SiriusXM radio show, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo”.

Cuomo announced that he was leaving, saying he needed “to take a step back and focus on what comes next.”

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo tweeted. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom this past week has been extraordinarily difficult.”

He added: “I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

SiriusXM said in a statement, “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, ‘Let’s Get After It’ will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”

Previous article‘Sacramento Karen’ Falsely Accuses Black Man of Phone Theft at Mall [WATCH]
Next articleJussie Smollett Shopping New Projects, Secures Financing
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO