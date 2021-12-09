Chris Cuomo’s Book Dropped by Publisher, Loses Severance After CNN Firing

*Chris Cuomo has lost a book deal and severance pay from CNN after he was fired by the network on Saturday.

Cuomo was canned four days after being suspended following an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James that uncovered his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to accusations of sexual misconduct. The sexual harassment allegations led Andrew Cuomo to resign in August.

Now comes word that the news anchor has lost his book deal and severance. According to the Daily Beast, the publishing company HarperCollins will no longer be publishing Cuomo’s upcoming book “Deep Denial,” which was slated to release in the fall of 2022. A spokesperson simply said, “We do not intend to publish the book.”

CNN released a statement on Saturday announcing Cuomo’s termination

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement on Saturday. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Cuomo also released a statement following his termination and noted what he plans to do next.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Chris Cuomo said, per the Hollywood Reporter. “I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there.”

As reported by Complex, Cuomo is also facing sexual misconduct charges from a “former junior colleague at another network.”

Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will “no longer be doing” his SiriusXM radio show, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo”.

Cuomo announced that he was leaving, saying he needed “to take a step back and focus on what comes next.”

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo tweeted. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom this past week has been extraordinarily difficult.”

He added: “I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

SiriusXM said in a statement, “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, ‘Let’s Get After It’ will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”