Thursday, December 9, 2021
Blac Chyna Investigated for Holding Woman Against Her Will At ‘Drug-fueled’ Party | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Pic: Instagram @BlacChyna
Blac Chyna

*Blac Chyna is involved in a police investigation after claims that a woman was “held hostage” in a hotel room during a “drug-fueled” party, according to The Sun. The young woman bursts out of a hotel room at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand after Chyna, 33, allegedly held her against her will.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good,” Ron said.  The pair were enjoying the late-night after-party when Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, suddenly became agitated with Ron’s friend- and the gathering took a dark turn. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*** up’ or she’d beat both our a**es.

“The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave – but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

Chyna can be seen at the door. So far, no comment from her on the situation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: T-Boz Blames Hackers for Posting Messy Nicki Minaj Comment

Fisher Jack

