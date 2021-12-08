Wednesday, December 8, 2021
White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild (Watch)

Austin LeMay
Fresno, California teacher Austin LeMay goes viral dancing the jerk with students

*A middle school teacher in Fresno, California has gone viral after video of him surfaced dancing to “You’re a Jerk,” surrounded by a gaggle of impressed students.

“This year, being back from COVID, we’ve made it a real point to like do all of our rallies and everything every Friday; you know, play music in the quad every Friday just to really kind of boost all of our on-campus activities,” said Austin LeMay, leadership teacher and campus culture director at Tenaya Middle School.

As soon as the 2009 song came on, LeMay said he knew what to do.

“I’ve been dancing to ‘the jerk’ for a decade now,” LeMay told WSBT.

With his principal, students and colleagues looking on, LeMay stepped to the center of the cypher and hit “the jerk.” The students went bananas.

“If there’s anything I could still pull off, that’s it!” LeMay said.

Watch below:

@tenayas_msjennyWhen Mr. Lemay out jerks the students!!! #fyp

♬ You’re a Jerk – New Boyz

LeMay’s colleague, Jenny McCauley, recorded it and posted it to TikTok. The following morning, video of the moment had amassed hundreds of thousands of views. By Sunday, millions.

“I am not at all the ‘educator of the year’ or anything like that, but I do know how to have a good bit of fun,” LeMay said. “I’m happy to do it so long as the kids don’t start turning on me and become internet trolls.”

