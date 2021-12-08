Wednesday, December 8, 2021
VIP’s Profiled at Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers| LOOK

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

(L-R) Christina “Ms.Basketball” Granville, Southside, Metro Boomin, and Swae Lee attend a screening of “Uninterupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” at The Wxllxm Culture Center on December 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

*Last night in Atlanta, IMDb TV hosted an exclusive Season 2 premiere event for “Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

Held at The Wxllxm Culture Center and co-hosted by V103 Atlanta Radio personality Ms. Basketball and HBCUBuzz host Juice On Da Loose, guests were immersed into a bespoke basketball experience including concession stand inspired treats, locker room photo booths, NBA gaming station, and even sat on bleachers while enjoying season two’s premiere episode. , provided sounds for the premiere event. “Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” is available December 17, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

Special guests in attendance included: Swae Lee,  Mike Will Made It, Southside, Metro Boomin, J King, Cam Kirk, Damez, Dawn Halfkenny, Corey “Mr. Hanky” Dennard and Rueben Wood

In this emotionally charged second season, the story picks up after a quiet 12 months without prep sports. The six-part docuseries will take viewers on a journey as the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers emerge to resume their quest for victory after the abrupt end of their 2020 campaign to repeat as California state champions. Sierra Canyon will look to earn their third straight Southern California regional title with a squad of top Division-I prospects—Amari Bailey, Shy Odom, Ramel Lloyd Jr., Bronny James, Ryan Grande, and Dylan Metoyer.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Baltimore Man Says He’s ‘Criminally Not Responsible’ for Beating Asian Women [VIDEO]

LeBron James and Maverick Carter will return as executive producers with their Sports Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand, Uninterrupted. Also returning are executive producers Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron, co-executive producers Camille Maratchi and Josh Kahn, producer and co-director Matt Maxson, and Top Class director Tevin Tavares. 

Sierra Canyon, home of the Trailblazers, is a small school in the San Fernando Valley that has become an academic—and athletic—powerhouse. Their basketball program is a perennial contender for California high school state titles, and hopes to bring a national championship to Los Angeles County. 

IMDb TV uniquely offers premium Originals on a free streaming service, including the upcoming second season of the spy thriller Alex Rider, premiering December 3, and the recently released court program Judy Justice. Spanning drama and comedy, scripted and unscripted, additional IMDb TV Originals include the heist drama Leverage: Redemption, a Bosch spinoff, the comedy series Sprung, new home design series the Untitled Jeff Lewis Project, On Call, a half-hour drama from executive producer Dick Wolf, and the holiday special Play-Doh Squished, hosted by Sarah Hyland.

Source:  CR8 Agency | [email protected]com

Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

