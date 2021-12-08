Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Verified T-Boz Blames Hackers for Posting Messy Nicki Minaj Comment

By Fisher Jack
T-Boz (Getty)
*#TLC star Tionne #TBoz, Watkins says a pesky scrub hacked her page and left the shady comment under a post about #CardiB.

The “Waterfalls” singer went viral on social media when her official Instagram page left a comment about Nicki Minaj under a clip posted on @TheJasmineBrand. In the video, the “WAP” rapper is seen arriving at Club #E11EVEN in #Miami, which served as the release party for her line of vodka-infused whipped cream. As Cardi was entering, fans informed her that bouncers weren’t allowing Black women to enter the establishment. Cardi is heard shouting, “Let the Black women in.”

In the comment section, T-Boz’s comment read, “Poor Nicki Minaj,” with laughing emojis behind it. After the remark was screenshotted and circulated on Instagram, the 51-year-old replied with another comment, explaining that her account was hacked. She also posted on her Instagram Story, reiterating that she was not being messy.

