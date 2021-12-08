Vanessa Bryant Fears Crash Site Photos of Kobe and GiGi Will Go Viral

*Vanessa Bryant says she’ll forever live in fear that photos of her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, will go viral.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash last year in California. Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and its deputies, accusing them of sharing images of the crash site with people who were not involved in the case.

Her suit is seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Submit Years of Therapy Records in Lawsuit Over Kobe Crash Photos

Here’s more from TMZ:

Kobe’s widow filed a declaration in her ongoing lawsuit with L.A. County. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she explains she actually asked Sheriff Alex Villanueva specifically on Jan. 26, the day of the crash, to secure the crash site and not allow anyone to take photographs of what was left behind … this upon learning there were no survivors.

In her docs, she says she told the Sheriff, “If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them.” A month later, she says she learned Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were sharing photos taken of Kobe and Gianna’s remains.

“These deputies and firefighters took the worst thing that has ever happened to me — the worst thing that could happen to any mother or spouse — and made it worse,” Bryant reportedly stated in the filing.

Vanessa says she has already seen one picture of her late husband’s remains, according to the report.

“I will never be able to shake the anguish from knowing that the officials who are supposed to keep us safe treated Kobe and Gianna with such callous disrespect,” the grieving widow reportedly wrote in Monday’s filing. “For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen: either close-up photos of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening.”

Last month, the county reached a $2.5 million settlement with some of the victims over the crash site photos.

Bryant’s case is scheduled to go to trial in February.