Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Tyra Banks’ Future as Host of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Uncertain

By Ny MaGee
Tyra Banks
DANCING WITH THE STARS – Tyra Banks on “Janet Jackson Night” (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)TYRA BANKS

*Tyra Banks could be replaced as host of “Dancing with the Stars” next year. 

As reported by The Sun, “In light of the past season’s low ratings, DWTS will not return to its twice annual broadcast next year,” the outlet writes, noting that Banks’ future with the show is uncertain. 

Here’s more from the report:

The source claimed senior executives within the BBC Studios LA have been tasked with finding “at least one or ideally two major household names that fascinate fans.” Their brief is to “think big” and lure “an Oscar, Emmy or Grammy winning star, who will make headlines on and off screen.”

Per the report, one insider said, “the network sees ratings, not page impressions, as the cornerstone of their business.”

DWTS has not yet officially been renewed for season 31.

READ MORE: Tyra Banks Launches SMiZE Ice Cream in Six Flavors

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks / Getty

Meanwhile, Banks has been catching heat over her hosting style ever since she took over the job last season.

The Sun reports that viewers called out the former supermodel for embarrassing contestant Suni Lee for rushing offstage to vomit. Banks was also criticized for “taking too longto announce Iman Shumpert as the winner during the season finale.

Meanwhile, Tyra Banks celebrated her 48th birthday by sharing a series of swimsuit photos along with the caption: “It’s my BIRTHDAY!” Banks began. “And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing. My body of work and my body ody ody.”

Banks added, “My body is fuller. And so is my mind. Happy Birthday to all my fellow Sagittarius out there. Here’s to growing together, in more ways than one.”

Check out the three photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

