Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeSportsFootball
Football

Robert Griffin III Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed While Playing for Washington

By Ny MaGee
0

Robert Griffin III
Robert Griffin III (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

*Robert Griffin III has announced that he will release a tell-all book next year that will detail the sexual harassment he endured while playing quarterback for the Washington Football Team. 

Griffin’s book titled “Surviving Washington,” will offer insight into the behind-the-scenes dysfunctionality that he experienced as a member of the team, including sexual harassment.

“NEW BOOK ALERT!!!” Griffin III announced on Instagram. “It’s time for you to know the truth. SURVIVING WASHINGTON. A Player’s Missteps. A Coach’s Greed. An Owner’s Power. The Sexual Harassment. They say the truth will set you free, so here it is, unfiltered.”

As reported by Vlad TV, the announcement comes amid reports that the Washington Football Team “reached a $1.6 million sexual misconduct settlement by owner Daniel Snyder and the mistreatment of cheerleaders,” the outlet writes.

OTHER NEWS: Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Pissed Off’ Over LeBron Mocking His Fake Tears: ‘F**k YOU’

Griffin’s wife also took to Twitter to confirm that he intend to unpack the abuse he suffered.

“Let’s clear up a misconception about ‘Surviving Washington,'” Grete Griffin wrote. “In the book, Robert is not talking about other peoples experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. He is talking about his OWN experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Sexual harassment victims shouldn’t be pressured into speaking up when you want them to, they should speak up when they are ready, even if it’s 7-8 years later. Hopefully this book will encourage more of you to speak up and tell your story.”

Griffin shared the following statement about the timing of his revelations: “Sexual harassment victims should share their stories when they are ready not when you want them to. The book is not about other people’s experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. It’s about my experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Hopefully you will listen.”

Griffin’s book will expose the culture of sexual harassment within the organization and “the power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports”

“Surviving Washington” will drop on Aug. 9, 2022. 

Previous articleWhite Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild (Watch)
Next articleCNN Urged to Fire Don Lemon After Jussie Smollett’s Bombshell Testimony
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO