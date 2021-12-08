Popeye’s Viral Vine Kid Now a High School State Champion in Football (Watch)

*The kid whose side-eye at a Popeye’s became a meme is now a New Jersey high school star offensive lineman whose team just won the state championship.

The original video in 2013 showed Dieunerst Collin being mistaken for another viral star known as Lil Terio. His reaction to the mistaken identity was captured on camera and went viral on Vine, amassing over 19 million views.

Watch below:

The video eventually became a meme and a marketing tool that Popeye’s later used.

On Dec. 5, he showed folks on Twitter just how far he’s come. Now a 6-foot-1, 315 lb senior offensive lineman at East Orange High School, Collin shared that his team has just been crowned state champs following a dramatic triple-overtime victory.

In the championship game, a senior named Ahmad Nalls returned a goal-line fumble 100 yards to put East Orange up over Clifton 30-24 for the New Jersey state title.

Collin, nicknamed “The Killer Whale,” was also named to the All-Conference First Team.

Collin tweeted his highlight reel: