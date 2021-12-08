Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Education

Popeye’s Viral Vine Kid Now a High School State Champion in Football (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Dieunerst Collin
Dieunerst Collin then and now

*The kid whose side-eye at a Popeye’s became a meme is now a New Jersey high school star offensive lineman whose team just won the state championship.

The original video in 2013 showed Dieunerst Collin being mistaken for another viral star known as Lil Terio. His reaction to the mistaken identity was captured on camera and went viral on Vine, amassing over 19 million views.

Watch below:

The video eventually became a meme and a marketing tool that Popeye’s later used.

On Dec. 5, he showed folks on Twitter just how far he’s come. Now a 6-foot-1, 315 lb senior offensive lineman at East Orange High School, Collin shared that his team has just been crowned state champs following a dramatic triple-overtime victory.

In the championship game, a senior named Ahmad Nalls returned a goal-line fumble 100 yards to put East Orange up over Clifton 30-24 for the New Jersey state title.

Collin, nicknamed “The Killer Whale,” was also named to the All-Conference First Team.

Collin tweeted his highlight reel:

Previous articleTyra Banks’ Future as Host of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Uncertain
Next articleBLIND ITEM: One Big Argument
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO