Oprah’s Favorite Things with Gayle King and Adam Glassman | WATCH

*2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah’s Favorite Things and Gayle King, co-host of “CBS Mornings” and editor-at-large of Oprah Daily and Adam Glassman, creative director of Oprah Daily conducted a nationwide media tour to discuss highlights from this year’s list.

Spotlighting small businesses and the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products has been part of the mission of Oprah’s Favorite Things from the very start.

This is the biggest list ever with 110 items and most of the items selected are from small businesses, women-owned brands or companies owned by people of color.

Some of the highlights include: Rebel Girls Books, Crayon Case Notepad iShadow Palettes, Fab Fête White Corn & Truffle Cheese Soufflé, Henry Masks and Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner.

Part weekly planner, part intention journal, this beautiful book created by the Oprah Daily editors and Oprah will inspire you to make self-reflection and setting intentions a daily practice—and help you answer the ultimate question, “How do I become more of me?”

Starting in January 2022, Oprah will host monthly livestream events exclusively for Oprah Daily Insiders to guide us through each of these topics. We’ll have surrounding content and conversation on OprahDaily.com every single day to support your journey.

Oprah Daily Insiders receive unlimited access to OprahDaily.com, as well as special deals and discounts on Oprah-related events, access to their favorite stories and interviews from the magazine archives of O, The Oprah Magazine, and the chance to connect with other readers. Access to the membership program is $50, which also includes a subscription to the new O Quarterly.

We have more fun surprises planned in the coming months so head to OprahDaily.com to join now or become an Oprah Daily Insider here.

You can pick up the Winter Issue of O Quarterly featuring Oprah’s Favorite Things on newsstands now or head to OprahDaily.com to sign up to be an Oprah Daily Insider or shop the list on Oprah Daily and Amazon.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021.

About Oprah Daily:

Building on the mission and legacy of O, The Oprah Magazine — which for two decades guided its loyal audience toward living their best lives — Oprah Winfrey and Hearst Magazines introduced Oprah Daily, which includes OprahDaily.com, a new destination with thoughtful digital storytelling; O Quarterly, a new print edition that will publish four times a year; and Oprah Daily Insider, a special membership-only community, where readers can connect live with Oprah other O personalities, including Editor-at-Large Gayle King, Creative Director Adam Glassman and more. Follow Oprah Daily on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

